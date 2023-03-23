Pentagon Investigating Expired Worker Clearances on Boeing Air Force One Project - Reports

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The US Defense Department is investigating a lapse in proper security clearance maintenance by aerospace company Boeing for approximately 250 employees working on the Air Force One planes used by the US president, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The security clearances of approximately 250 Boeing employees working on the US presidential jet project were expired, the report said, citing a Pentagon official and source familiar with the matter.

Boeing and the Pentagon are determining for how long the workers with access to the planes were lacking valid credentials, the report said.

In some cases, the clearances expired from months to years ago, the report said.

The US Air Force is taking the issue very seriously and believes that Boeing is making every effort to quickly resolve the issue, an Air Force spokeswoman reportedly said.

Boeing notified the Pentagon about the situation on March 14 after learning of the problem during an employee record review, the spokeswoman also said.

Most impacted workers were made re-eligible for access to secured spaces of the project as of Sunday, after temporarily losing access due to the lapse in credentials, the report said.

