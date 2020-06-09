UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Investigating Hypersonic Missile Test Incident In California - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 10:23 PM

Pentagon Investigating Hypersonic Missile Test Incident in California - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The US Department of Defense is investigating a recent incident during a test of a scramjet-powered missile that resulted in its destruction, the Aviation Week reported on Tuesday.

The missile, developed jointly by the US Air Force and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), was destroyed as a result of its inadvertent separation from the B-52 aircraft during a captive-carry flight test, the report said.

The test was undertaken near the Edwards Air Force base in California, the report noted.

Pieces of missile were recovered after the accident, which most likely occurred over land rather during transit for a wet dress rehearsal or live fire test over the Pacific range, the report said.

The US Air Force and DARPA have declined commenting the incident because the details of the flight demonstrations are classified, the report added.

