Pentagon Investigating Leak of Classified Docs on Ukraine, China - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) US defense and intelligence officials are investigating the leak of a number of classified documents online related to the situations in Ukraine, China and the middle East, The New York Times reported, citing officials familiar with the matter.

A new batch of classified documents that gained attention on Friday alarmed Pentagon officials, prompting an urgent effort to find the source, the report said. The new leaks include national security secrets relating to Ukraine, China and the Middle East, the report said.

The leaks come following the emergence of purportedly classified documents online related to the conflict in Ukraine, which included war plans and an assessment of air defense capabilities.

The leaks represent a significant breach in security that could impact Ukrainian military planning, former senior Pentagon official Mick Mulroy reportedly said. It appears the classified documents were deliberately leaked by someone seeking to damage US, Ukrainian and NATO efforts, Mulroy said.