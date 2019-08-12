UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Investigating Whether Friendly Fire Killed US Marine In Iraq - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 13 seconds ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 09:50 PM

Pentagon Investigating Whether Friendly Fire Killed US Marine in Iraq - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) The Defense Department is investigating whether friendly fire killed US Marine Gunnery Sergeant Scott Koppenhafer in Iraq over the weekend, media reported on Monday.

The incident marks the first US combat death in Iraq since troops returned to the country in 2014 to fight the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), the Wall Street Journal reported citing defense officials.

Koppenhafer was killed during an operation against a suspected IS target in the Iraqi province of Nineveh, the report said.

The Department of Defense in a statement said Koppenhafer died on Saturday after sustaining injuries from "enemy small arms" fire during the operation. However, the Pentagon also said a probe into the incident was underway.

Related Topics

Terrorist Fire Russia Pentagon Iraq Died Media From

Recent Stories

Asylum applications in the EU+ up by 10 percent in ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman discuss lat ..

2 hours ago

‘We are facing a learning crisis’, UN chief wa ..

2 hours ago

Saudi King, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss regional dev ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Aramco reports first half 2019 net income of ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler receives more Eid Al Adha well-wish ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.