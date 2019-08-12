Pentagon Investigating Whether Friendly Fire Killed US Marine in Iraq - Reports

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) The Defense Department is investigating whether friendly fire killed US Marine Gunnery Sergeant Scott Koppenhafer in Iraq over the weekend, media reported on Monday.

The incident marks the first US combat death in Iraq since troops returned to the country in 2014 to fight the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), the Wall Street Journal reported citing defense officials.

Koppenhafer was killed during an operation against a suspected IS target in the Iraqi province of Nineveh, the report said.

The Department of Defense in a statement said Koppenhafer died on Saturday after sustaining injuries from "enemy small arms" fire during the operation. However, the Pentagon also said a probe into the incident was underway.