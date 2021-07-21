UrduPoint.com
Pentagon IT Consulting Firm Settles Kickback Charges For $4.8Mln - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) A consulting firm that provides information technology services to the Defense Department will pay $4.8 million to settle charges it paid kickbacks to minority subcontractors that did no work, the US Justice Department said on Tuesday.

"Sage [Consulting Group] and [Robert] Pleghardt agreed to pay $4.8 million to settle allegations that they paid kickbacks to companies certified by the Small business Administration (SBA) as 8(a) small businesses, which are owned and operated by socially and economically disadvantaged citizens," Justice said in a press release.

Sage and Pleghardt, the company's owner, falsely represented to government agencies that at least two 8(a) certified companies would be performing at least 50 percent of the work on contracts when, in fact, Sage performed 100 percent of the work, the release said.

The kickbacks consisted of fees paid to minority firms for every hour of work performed by Sage, the release added.

The settlement resolves Federal civil claims under the False Claims Act and the Anti-Kickback Act. Sage and Pleghardt cooperated with the government's investigation, according to the release.

