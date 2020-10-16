Pentagon Launches $200Mln Effort to Strengthen US Microelectronics Innovation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The US Defense Department announced awards of $197.2 million to bolster American companies that specialize in artificial intelligence, 5G communication and other technology, according to a press release.

"The nearly $200 million will be issued through two DOD programs: the Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes (RAMP) using Advanced Commercial Capabilities Project Phase 1 Other Transaction Award, and the State-of-the-Art Heterogeneous Integration Prototype (SHIP) Program Phase 2 Other Transaction Award," the release said on Thursday.

The RAMP program awarded $24.5 million to microsoft and IBM to develop new commercial microelectronics design methods with upgraded security, the release said.

The SHIP contracts totaled $172.7 million for Intel Federal and Qorvo to develop a new approach to securely integrate advanced microelectronics packages, the release added.

The RAMP and SHIP awards underscore the Department's commitment to accelerate microelectronics innovation through the development of new manufacturing capabilities and new computer chip designs, according to the release.