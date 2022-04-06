Pentagon Leaders Say Some Ukrainian Troops Being Trained Inside US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Some Ukrainian troops are receiving military training in the United States including on how to use equipment provided by the Pentagon, top US defense officials said at a House Armed Services committee hearing on Tuesday.

The US government has provided Ukraine with $2.3 billion in security assistance since President Joe Biden took office last January, including thousands of anti-tank and anti-aircraft missile systems. Roughly 70 percent of that aid was provided or obligated after Russia launched its operation in Ukraine on February 24.

"Some of them are being trained right here in the United States in our school system," US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said when asked if Ukrainian troops were being trained on how to use military equipment provided by Washington.

Milley said the training was being conducted through the International Military education and Training (IMET) program.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also confirmed the US was training Ukrainians on how to use the equipment.

"To use some of the gear? Certainly, they have to have training. And we're doing that," Austin said. "And you can take advantage of the Ukrainians that are already here (in the US) to leverage them as well."

