UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Leaders Say Some Ukrainian Troops Being Trained Inside US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Pentagon Leaders Say Some Ukrainian Troops Being Trained Inside US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Some Ukrainian troops are receiving military training in the United States including on how to use equipment provided by the Pentagon, top US defense officials said at a House Armed Services committee hearing on Tuesday.

The US government has provided Ukraine with $2.3 billion in security assistance since President Joe Biden took office last January, including thousands of anti-tank and anti-aircraft missile systems. Roughly 70 percent of that aid was provided or obligated after Russia launched its operation in Ukraine on February 24.

"Some of them are being trained right here in the United States in our school system," US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said when asked if Ukrainian troops were being trained on how to use military equipment provided by Washington.

Milley said the training was being conducted through the International Military education and Training (IMET) program.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also confirmed the US was training Ukrainians on how to use the equipment.

"To use some of the gear? Certainly, they have to have training. And we're doing that," Austin said. "And you can take advantage of the Ukrainians that are already here (in the US) to leverage them as well."

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

Related Topics

Hearing Ukraine Education Moscow Russia Washington Pentagon Luhansk Donetsk Austin United States January February From Government Top Billion

Recent Stories

Opposition should face elections with courage: Dr ..

Opposition should face elections with courage: Dr Yasmin Rashid

26 minutes ago
 Secretary Housing visits Ramzan Bazaar

Secretary Housing visits Ramzan Bazaar

26 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Russia's Garantex Virtual Currency Ex ..

US Sanctions Russia's Garantex Virtual Currency Exchange, Hydra Market - Treasur ..

2 hours ago
 China's UN Envoy Urges All Parties to Check Facts ..

China's UN Envoy Urges All Parties to Check Facts on Bucha, Avoid Unfounded Accu ..

2 hours ago
 AJK PM inquires after health ex-president Sardar A ..

AJK PM inquires after health ex-president Sardar Anwar

2 hours ago
 Rashid eager to learn from Younis

Rashid eager to learn from Younis

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.