Pentagon Leaders Told Senators US in Talks to Use Russian Bases for Afghan Ops - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley told lawmakers in a classified briefing that the Biden administration is in talks about using Russian bases in Central Asia to conduct counterterrorism missions against targets in Afghanistan, Politico reported citing several senators who attended the briefing.

The report said on Wednesday that the United States is in talks with the governments of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and others.