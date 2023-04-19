UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Leak Suspect Teixeira Waives Right To Preliminary Hearing - Court Document

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2023 | 08:35 PM

Suspected Pentagon documents leaker and Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira has waived his right to a preliminary hearing, court documents showed on Wednesday

In the United States, preliminary hearings are ordinarily scheduled within 21 days of a criminal suspect's initial appearance in court. During such hearings, prosecutors must show that there is enough evidence to charge the defendant and proceed to a trial.

"A magistrate judge has informed me of my right to a preliminary hearing," Teixeira said in signed documents submitted to the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts. "I agree to waive my right to a preliminary hearing.

The FBI arrested Teixeira in Massachusetts last Thursday in connection with the suspected leak of a trove of classified Pentagon documents online. Teixeira was subsequently charged with two criminal counts under the Espionage Act for allegedly removing, retaining and transmitting classified documents.

The leaked documents have disclosed some of Washington's highly classified military analysis and shown that the United States was conducting espionage not only on its adversaries but also on allies. The leak sparked deep concern among US officials, who fear that the situation might endanger the United States' sources and undermine important international ties.

