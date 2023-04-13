UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Leaked Papers Reveal US Expects No Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks In 2023 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Pentagon Leaked Papers Reveal US Expects No Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks in 2023 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) A Defense Intelligence Agency assessment, which was among the recent leaks of classified materials from the Pentagon, revealed that the United States does not expect peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in 2023, The Washington Post reported.

Top secret Pentagon files leaked online in recent weeks provide intelligence on a range of sensitive security matters, including Ukrainian air defenses, Russian military activities, and US assessments of the conflict.

"Negotiations to end the conflict are unlikely during 2023 in all considered scenarios," a document obtained by the newspaper read.

The assessment was based on data on the troops count, weaponry and equipment of each side to the Ukraine conflict, as well as the lack of will to negotiate from both Moscow and Kiev, the report said.

In addition, the US intelligence analysis of the situation concluded that even if Ukraine inflicts "unsustainable losses on Russian forces" and captures "significant" amounts of territories, the gains would not lead to peace negotiations, according to the newspaper.

Meanwhile, an unnamed US official told The Washington Post that the decision when to negotiate is up to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people.

Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Russian and Ukrainian delegations have engaged in several rounds of peace talks since then, but the negotiations ultimately reached an impasse. Russia has insisted that it is open for talks with Ukraine, even after Zelenskyy signed a decree prohibiting negotiations with Moscow in October 2022.

