Pentagon Leaked Papers Reveal Zelenskyy Suggested Striking Russian Rostov Region - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2023 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The recent leak of highly classified US Department of Defense documents revealed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested striking deployment positions of Russia's troops in the Rostov region at the end of February, NBC news reported.

Last week, media reported that a new trove of classified documents leaked online revealed that the US was conducting espionage not only on its opponents but also allies, which sparked deep concern among US officials, who think that the situation might endanger the US's sources and undermine important international ties.

The broadcaster obtained over 50 of the leaked documents, with one of them saying that on February 28, Zelenskyy "suggested striking Russian deployment locations in Russia's Rostov Oblast," with unspecified drones.

In addition, the Ukrainian president allegedly "expressed concern" that the country did not have long-range missile capabilities to conduct strikes at Russian territory.

Another document revealed that Ukrainian troops attacked a Russian surveillance aircraft at a military airfield near the Belarusian capital of Minsk on February 26 and used a drone in an attempt to "strike a gas compression station in Moscow's suburbs" on February 28.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire, and warning that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for the Russian forces.

