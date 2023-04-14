UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Leaks Indicate Hungary Allowing Arms Supplies To Ukraine Via Its Skies - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The recent leak of highly classified Pentagon documents revealed that Hungary may be secretly letting NATO allies use its airspace to deliver arms supplies to Ukraine, the Politico newspaper reported on Friday.

The top secret Pentagon files leaked online in recent weeks provide sensitive details on a range of security topics with respect to Ukraine, China, and the middle East.

The documents indicated that Hungary, which shares a small border with Ukraine, is letting arms pass through its airspace despite pledges to ban such movements. In particular, one of the files contained details of a plan to transfer helicopters provided by Croatia to Ukraine via Hungary, the report said.

Another document, marked "top secret," said that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's statement from March 2, which branded the US as "one of his party's top three adversaries" was regarded as an "escalation of the level of anti-American rhetoric," the newspaper reported.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Hungary has consistently opposed sanctions on Russian energy carriers and weapons supplies to Ukraine. In early March last year, the Hungarian parliament issued a decree prohibiting arms supplies to Ukraine from Hungarian territory. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto explained that Budapest seeks the security of the Zakarpattia region, where ethnic Hungarians live, since the supply of weapons through its territory would make it a legitimate military target for Russia.

