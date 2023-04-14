Pentagon Leaks Show Russian Fighters Responded to 6 NATO Reconnaissance Flights - Reports

Russian fighter jets have responded to at least six reconnaissance flights by NATO countries between September 29 and February 26, The Times reported on Friday, citing the leaked Pentagon documents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Russian fighter jets have responded to at least six reconnaissance flights by NATO countries between September 29 and February 26, The Times reported on Friday, citing the leaked Pentagon documents.

On September 29, UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace said that the United Kingdom had suspended its regular air patrols over the Black Sea after a Russian Su-27 fighter fired a missile that flew near the UK RC-135 reconnaissance plane. Earlier in April, The Washington Post reported, citing leaked Pentagon documents, that Su-27 "nearly" shot down RC-135.

The report added that in two cases, on January 11 and February 22, Russian fighters escorted RC-135s, which were accompanied by Eurofighter Typhoon fighters of the UK air force.

In addition, UK RC-135 aircraft fly over the Black Sea every ten days, the report noted.

In March, a US MQ-9 Reaper drone crashed in the Black Sea after a Su-27 was sent to intercept it. The Russian Defense Ministry said the drone had crashed after sharp maneuvering, while the United States said one of the Russian jets struck the drone's propeller.�