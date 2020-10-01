UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Lifts COVID-19 Travel Restrictions At Over Half Of US Military Installations

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 12:10 AM

Pentagon Lifts COVID-19 Travel Restrictions at Over Half of US Military Installations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Most of the US military installations around the world lifted the novel coronavirus-related travel restrictions, the Defense Department said in a status update notice on Wednesday.

"Travel restrictions lifted at 135 of 231 installations.

Of the 135 installations with lifted travel restrictions this week, zero reinstated travel restrictions while 18 lifted restrictions," the notice said.

All of the installations have met major safety criteria imposed by the military leadership as well as local authorities, the notice said.

Most of the military bases in which the restrictions remain in force are located in the United States, the notice added.

More Stories From World

