Pentagon Lifts Lockdown After Shooting Incident Reportedly Leaves 1 Dead

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The Pentagon Protection Force Agency said on Tuesday the lockdown at the Pentagon building has been lifted after a deadly shooting.

Three people were shot, including one fatality, The Citizen Stringer news outlet said citing a radio transmission from the Arlington County Fire Department.

The scene outside the Pentagon appears under control, with swarms of police, emergency and medical services present, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The FOX 5 local television station reported that a law enforcement officer was among the three people injured in the shooting, but it was not clear if they suffered gunshot wounds. The report said the gunman has not been captured by law enforcement officers.

In a separate statement, the fire department confirmed they had multiple patients at the scene of the incident.