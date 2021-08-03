Pentagon Lifts Lockdown Implemented After Shooting Incident - Force Protection Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The Defense Department has lifted the lockdown it imposed at its headquarters building after a shooting incident earlier and has reopened the facility, the Force Protection Agency said on Tuesday.

"The Pentagon has lifted the lock down and has reopened. Corridor 2 and the Metro entrance remains closed. Corridor 3 is open for pedestrian traffic," the agency said via Twitter.