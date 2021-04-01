Pentagon Lifts Restrictions for Transgender Persons to Join US Military - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Defense Department spokesman John Kirby announced on Wednesday new rules allowing transgender persons to openly join the US military as restrictions imposed under the previous Trump administration are being lifted.

"The revised policies... restore the Department's original 2016 policies regarding transgender service. Specifically, they prohibit discrimination on the basis of gender identity or on individual's identification as transgender. They provide a means by which to access into the military in one's self-identified gender provided all appropriate standards are met," Kirby told reporters during a briefing.

Kirby said the new policy will come into effect in 30 days.

Kirby noted that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin strongly believes the all-volunteer force thrives when it is composed of diverse Americans who can meet the high standards for military service, and an inclusive force that strengthens our national security posture.

The Defense Department has said it estimates some 2,200 service members have been medically diagnosed with gender dysphoria or any other related conditions.