UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Lifts Restrictions For Transgender Persons To Join US Military - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 01:30 AM

Pentagon Lifts Restrictions for Transgender Persons to Join US Military - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Defense Department spokesman John Kirby announced on Wednesday new rules allowing transgender persons to openly join the US military as restrictions imposed under the previous Trump administration are being lifted.

"The revised policies... restore the Department's original 2016 policies regarding transgender service. Specifically, they prohibit discrimination on the basis of gender identity or on individual's identification as transgender. They provide a means by which to access into the military in one's self-identified gender provided all appropriate standards are met," Kirby told reporters during a briefing.

Kirby said the new policy will come into effect in 30 days.

Kirby noted that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin strongly believes the all-volunteer force thrives when it is composed of diverse Americans who can meet the high standards for military service, and an inclusive force that strengthens our national security posture.

The Defense Department has said it estimates some 2,200 service members have been medically diagnosed with gender dysphoria or any other related conditions.

Related Topics

Trump Austin 2016 All

Recent Stories

President of Mauritania confers &#039;Medal of Com ..

1 hour ago

Football: World Cup 2022 European zone qualifying ..

2 hours ago

Lahore Chamber releases proposals for budget 2021- ..

2 hours ago

CDA removes encroachments from village Newmal

30 minutes ago

US Envoy to UN Says Trying to Find Common Ground W ..

30 minutes ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Lebanese President's Adviser Di ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.