Pentagon Limits Access to Classified Information After Recent Document Leaks - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The US Department of Defense has significantly reduced the number of employees who have access to classified information after a recent leak of documents, US media reported, citing officials.

Last week, media reported that a new trove of classified documents leaked online revealed that the US was conducting espionage not only on its opponents but also allies, which sparked deep concern among US officials, who think that the situation might endanger the US's sources and undermine important international ties.

All of the leaked documents were color printouts with text, graphics or maps, the CBS news broadcaster reported late Tuesday, noting that prior to the incident, about 1,000 people had access to these types of papers.

As part of an internal investigation, the Pentagon will examine how information flows and who has access to it. Meanwhile, one US official specified that not all printers are authorized to print classified documents, while those that have authorization register a unique ID when printing, which might help find the source of the leaks, the report said.

On Friday, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation started its own inquiry into the source of the leaks, while one senior US official told The New York Times that the leak was a "massive intelligence breach."