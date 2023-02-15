Pentagon Lobbying Idea to Resume Top Secret Programs With Kiev - Senior Russian Diplomat

The Pentagon is actively lobbying in favor of resuming the financing of top secret programs concerning Ukraine, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna Negotiations on Military Security and Arms Control, said on Wednesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The Pentagon is actively lobbying in favor of resuming the financing of top secret programs concerning Ukraine, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna Negotiations on Military Security and Arms Control, said on Wednesday.

"According to available information, the Pentagon is now actively lobbying the idea to resume financing of a number of top secret programs connected with Ukraine. It is supposed that the (US) Defense Department will be authorized to recruit Ukrainian soldiers who will then receive the status of officers of US secret services," the diplomat said at a plenary session of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

Gavrilov added that the United States and its allies spared no effort to try to harm Russia by all means available as it had done after World War II, when the Central Intelligence Agency had recruited Nazi criminals during the confrontation with the Soviet Union.