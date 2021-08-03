UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Locked Down After Reported Shooting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 08:55 PM

The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday after reports of a shooting at a subway station just outside the secure US military headquarters

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday after reports of a shooting at a subway station just outside the secure US military headquarters.

Employees in the US Defense Department headquarters in the Arlington suburb of Washington were ordered to shelter in place amid reports of several gunshots and possible injuries in the station, the entrance of which is just a few dozen yards (meters) from the building's main doors.

"The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area," the Pentagon's security force said in a tweeted statement.

There was no immediate report of injuries.

