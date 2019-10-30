UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon, Lockheed Finalize $34Bln Deal To Reduce F-35A Jet's Cost By 12.7% - Statement

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 12:50 AM

Pentagon, Lockheed Finalize $34Bln Deal to Reduce F-35A Jet's Cost by 12.7% - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The Department of Defense and Lockheed Martin have reached a $34 billion agreement to reduce the production costs of 478 F-35A jets by 12.7 percent, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.   

"The F-35 Joint Program Office and Lockheed Martin finalized a $34 billion agreement for the production and delivery of 478 F-35s at the lowest aircraft price during the history of the Program," the statement said.

The agreement will include all F-35 jets produced for international partners and foreign military sales aircraft in Lots 12, 13 and 14 as well as for the US armed forces, the statement said.

"In the agreement, the F-35 Enterprise meets and exceeds its long-stated cost reduction targets for each variant - and the F-35A unit price.

.. is now below $80 million in both Lot 13 and Lot 14... an average of 12.7 percent savings  across all three variants from Lot 11 to 14," the statement said.

The agreement includes 291 aircraft for the US Services, 127 for F-35 International Partners and 60 for F-35 Foreign Military Sales customers, Lockheed Martin said.

The 12.7 percent reduction is based on costs for each plane in the 11th production lot.

Lockheed Martin's F-35 is a fifth-generation stealth multirole fighter. It is considered the most expensive weapons program in history, with a projected life cycle cost of between $1 trillion and $1.5 trillion, according to published reports.

Related Topics

Company Price Enterprise All From Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Lebanese Premier to tender his resignation

3 hours ago

One year on, KhalifaSat captures 7,250 images, com ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed discusses fostering relations wi ..

4 hours ago

DFM introduces &#039;Multiple Investors Numbers Se ..

4 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves 2020 Federal Budget

5 hours ago

Smart Dubai reveals 14 most data-compliant entitie ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.