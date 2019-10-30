(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The Department of Defense and Lockheed Martin have reached a $34 billion agreement to reduce the production costs of 478 F-35A jets by 12.7 percent, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The F-35 Joint Program Office and Lockheed Martin finalized a $34 billion agreement for the production and delivery of 478 F-35s at the lowest aircraft price during the history of the Program," the statement said.

The agreement will include all F-35 jets produced for international partners and foreign military sales aircraft in Lots 12, 13 and 14 as well as for the US armed forces, the statement said.

"In the agreement, the F-35 Enterprise meets and exceeds its long-stated cost reduction targets for each variant - and the F-35A unit price.

.. is now below $80 million in both Lot 13 and Lot 14... an average of 12.7 percent savings across all three variants from Lot 11 to 14," the statement said.

The agreement includes 291 aircraft for the US Services, 127 for F-35 International Partners and 60 for F-35 Foreign Military Sales customers, Lockheed Martin said.

The 12.7 percent reduction is based on costs for each plane in the 11th production lot.

Lockheed Martin's F-35 is a fifth-generation stealth multirole fighter. It is considered the most expensive weapons program in history, with a projected life cycle cost of between $1 trillion and $1.5 trillion, according to published reports.