Pentagon Looking for Parties Which Can Support Manufacture of Javelin Systems - Notice

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The Pentagon is seeking parties which have an interest in supporting the continued manufacturing of Javelin weapons systems from fiscal years 2023 to 2026, according to a notice in the federal government's System for Award Management website.

"The US Army Contracting Command - Redstone (ACC-R) is issuing this sources sought notice as a means of conducting market research to identify parties having an interest in and the resources to support the continued manufacturing of the Javelin All-Up-Round (AUR) for FY 23-26," the notice said.

The expected ordering periods will be from March 2023 through September 2026, according to the notice.

"The proposed North American Industry Classification Systems (NAICS) Code is 336414, which has a corresponding Size Standard of 1,250. This award will be made on an Other Than Full and Open Competition, Sole Source basis in accordance with Federal Acquisition regulation 6.302-1. The Government intends to solicit and award a Firm Fixed price contract for this requirement," the statement added.

The US and its allies have sent billions of Dollars' worth of military aid including Javelins to Ukraine since Russia's operation began in February.