UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Looking For Parties Which Can Support Manufacture Of Javelin Systems - Notice

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Pentagon Looking for Parties Which Can Support Manufacture of Javelin Systems - Notice

The Pentagon is seeking parties which have an interest in supporting the continued manufacturing of Javelin weapons systems from fiscal years 2023 to 2026, according to a notice in the federal government's System for Award Management website

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The Pentagon is seeking parties which have an interest in supporting the continued manufacturing of Javelin weapons systems from fiscal years 2023 to 2026, according to a notice in the federal government's System for Award Management website.

"The US Army Contracting Command - Redstone (ACC-R) is issuing this sources sought notice as a means of conducting market research to identify parties having an interest in and the resources to support the continued manufacturing of the Javelin All-Up-Round (AUR) for FY 23-26," the notice said.

The expected ordering periods will be from March 2023 through September 2026, according to the notice.

"The proposed North American Industry Classification Systems (NAICS) Code is 336414, which has a corresponding Size Standard of 1,250. This award will be made on an Other Than Full and Open Competition, Sole Source basis in accordance with Federal Acquisition regulation 6.302-1. The Government intends to solicit and award a Firm Fixed price contract for this requirement," the statement added.

The US and its allies have sent billions of Dollars' worth of military aid including Javelins to Ukraine since Russia's operation began in February.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia Pentagon Price February March September Market From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Khursheed Shah reviews progress on K-IV Project

Khursheed Shah reviews progress on K-IV Project

1 minute ago
 Ethiopian envoy calls on Defence Minister, acknowl ..

Ethiopian envoy calls on Defence Minister, acknowledges bilateral cooperation

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court reserves verdict on appeals i ..

Islamabad High Court reserves verdict on appeals in Major Laraib murder case

1 minute ago
 Pakistan has strong, exemplary relations with Arab ..

Pakistan has strong, exemplary relations with Arab countries: Ashrafi

1 minute ago
 Belgian envoy meets Punjab governor, discusses bil ..

Belgian envoy meets Punjab governor, discusses bilateral trade, aid for flood vi ..

1 minute ago
 Chairman Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab chairs peace ..

Chairman Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab chairs peace committee meeting

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.