WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The United States is looking for indications of an imminent Russian advance into Ukraine but does not see any yet, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Monday.

"We're mindful of things that the Russians could do that would potentially give us indications of some sort of imminent incursion," Kirby said during a press briefing.

"We're not there yet but we're watching for those indicators very closely."

Russia has resolutely denied that it intends to attack any country and has warned NATO that its activities near its borders are a national security threat while Moscow reserves the right to move forces within Russia's sovereign territory.