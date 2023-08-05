Pentagon Makes $1.31Mln Deal to Get Titanium Casting for US Air Force Jets - Release

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) The US government has made an agreement with the Selmet Company to get a rapid supply of titanium castings needed to manufacture jet engines for the US Air Force's four main combat jet fighters, the Defense Department announced.

"The Office of the Assistant Secretary for Industrial Base Policy, through its Manufacturing Capability Expansion and Investment Prioritization (MCEIP) office, entered into an agreement with Selmet, a Consolidated Precision Products company to support the production of specialty titanium castings used for key components for turbine engines for the F-15, F-16, F-22 and F-35 aircraft," the Defense Department announced in a press release on Friday.

The $1.31 million agreement was concluded under the authority of the Defense Production Act and it will use funds reserved for the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, the release said.

The agreement will enable Selmet to procure and install specialty equipment required to produce complex titanium castings, the release said.

"The project reduces the risk of supply chain disruptions for the turbine engines supporting some of our military's most essential fighter aircraft," the release added.

Industrial Base Policy is the principal advisor to the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment for developing Defense Department policies for the maintenance of the United States defense industrial base, according to the release.