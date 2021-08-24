Pentagon May Use Additional Military Bases in US to House Afghan Refugees - Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The US military may consider using additional domestic military bases to temporarily house Afghan Special Immigrant visa (SIV) applicants while they await more permanent resettlement in the United States, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"It's possible that we might be looking at additional US military installations here in the United States," Kirby said during a press briefing. "It is very well possible that we could need to use additional US military installations here stateside, and as we make those decisions and are able to announce them, we certainly will.

The military has already designated Fort Lee, Fort McCoy, Fort Bliss and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst as temporary housing facilities for the Afghans seeking refuge in the United States.

Maj. Gen. William Taylor said during the briefing that four flights carrying more than 1,000 passengers arrived at Dulles International Airport outside of Washington in the last 24 hours. Taylor added that the arriving Afghans will be sent to one of the four aforementioned processing facilities.