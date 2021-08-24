UrduPoint.com

Pentagon May Use Additional Military Bases In US To House Afghan Refugees - Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 09:13 PM

Pentagon May Use Additional Military Bases in US to House Afghan Refugees - Spokesperson

The US military may consider using additional domestic military bases to temporarily house Afghan Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants while they await more permanent resettlement in the United States, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The US military may consider using additional domestic military bases to temporarily house Afghan Special Immigrant visa (SIV) applicants while they await more permanent resettlement in the United States, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"It's possible that we might be looking at additional US military installations here in the United States," Kirby said during a press briefing. "It is very well possible that we could need to use additional US military installations here stateside, and as we make those decisions and are able to announce them, we certainly will.

"

The military has already designated Fort Lee, Fort McCoy, Fort Bliss and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst as temporary housing facilities for the Afghans seeking refuge in the United States.

Maj. Gen. William Taylor said during the briefing that four flights carrying more than 1,000 passengers arrived at Dulles International Airport outside of Washington in the last 24 hours. Taylor added that the arriving Afghans will be sent to one of the four aforementioned processing facilities.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Washington United States May Visa Airport Housing

Recent Stories

COVID-19 catalysed development of media defence sy ..

COVID-19 catalysed development of media defence systems to help manage crises: M ..

43 seconds ago
 At Least 2 US Staff to Be Medevacked From Vietnam ..

At Least 2 US Staff to Be Medevacked From Vietnam Embassy After Havana Syndrome ..

2 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed approves Purebred Arabian Horse ..

Mansour bin Zayed approves Purebred Arabian Horse Championship 2021-2022 program ..

16 minutes ago
 Spanish Gov't Declares 13 Autonomous Communities a ..

Spanish Gov't Declares 13 Autonomous Communities as Disaster Zones Due to Wildfi ..

3 minutes ago
 94 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

94 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

3 minutes ago
 MBRU scientists play key role in shaping Dubai’s ..

MBRU scientists play key role in shaping Dubai’s COVID-19 response

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.