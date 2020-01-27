Pentagon 'Monitoring' Reports of US Spy Plane Crash in Afghanistan - CENTCOM

The United States military is looking into reports that a US spy plane crashed in Afghanistan's province of Ghazni, spokesperson for Central Command Maj. Beth Riordan told Sputnik in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The United States military is looking into reports that a US spy plane crashed in Afghanistan's province of Ghazni, spokesperson for Central Command Maj. Beth Riordan told Sputnik in a statement on Monday.

Earlier in the day the Taliban movement claimed that a US plane on an "intelligence mission" crashed in the Afghan province of Ghazni.

"US Central Command is aware of the reports of a US aircraft crash in Afghanistan," Riordan said. "We are currently monitoring the situation and will provide additional information when possible."

Afghan authorities said the plane crashed at around 1:30 p.m. (09:00 GMT) in Ghazni's Deh Yak district.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, said in a statement that all of the passengers on board the plane, including several senior US CIA officers, were killed in the crash.