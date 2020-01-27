UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon 'Monitoring' Reports Of US Spy Plane Crash In Afghanistan - CENTCOM

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 09:16 PM

Pentagon 'Monitoring' Reports of US Spy Plane Crash in Afghanistan - CENTCOM

The United States military is looking into reports that a US spy plane crashed in Afghanistan's province of Ghazni, spokesperson for Central Command Maj. Beth Riordan told Sputnik in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The United States military is looking into reports that a US spy plane crashed in Afghanistan's province of Ghazni, spokesperson for Central Command Maj. Beth Riordan told Sputnik in a statement on Monday.

Earlier in the day the Taliban movement claimed that a US plane on an "intelligence mission" crashed in the Afghan province of Ghazni.

"US Central Command is aware of the reports of a US aircraft crash in Afghanistan," Riordan said. "We are currently monitoring the situation and will provide additional information when possible."

Afghan authorities said the plane crashed at around 1:30 p.m. (09:00 GMT) in Ghazni's Deh Yak district.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, said in a statement that all of the passengers on board the plane, including several senior US CIA officers, were killed in the crash.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan CIA Ghazni United States All

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

5 hours ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

5 hours ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

7 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

7 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

7 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.