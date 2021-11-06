UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Monitoring 'Unusual' Russian Activity Near Ukraine - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 12:00 AM

Pentagon Monitoring 'Unusual' Russian Activity Near Ukraine - Spokesman

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) The United States continues to monitor the "unusual" activity of Russian forces near Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.

"We continue to watch and monitor unusual Russian military activity near Ukraine.

We also continue to consult with our allies and partners on issue," Kirby told reporters during a press briefing.

Any escalatory or aggressive actions by Russia would be a matter of great concern to the US, he added.

Asked to explain which exact behavior the US considers unusual, Kirby said, "it is a matter of scale. It's a matter of the size of the units."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Pentagon United States

Recent Stories

New Zealand's Ardern says Glasgow 'make or break' ..

New Zealand's Ardern says Glasgow 'make or break' for climate

17 minutes ago
 Proper economic plan, political will to regain los ..

Proper economic plan, political will to regain lost economic glory: Shaukat Tari ..

17 minutes ago
 Spain&#039;s Minister of Culture and Sports visits ..

Spain&#039;s Minister of Culture and Sports visits Sharjah International Book Fa ..

1 hour ago
 Senate session to continue till Nov 23

Senate session to continue till Nov 23

17 minutes ago
 A Pakistani in Japan strives to support needy, pro ..

A Pakistani in Japan strives to support needy, promote multiculturalism

17 minutes ago
 UK probe rejects submarine link to French trawler ..

UK probe rejects submarine link to French trawler sinking

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.