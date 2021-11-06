UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Monitoring 'Unusual' Russian Activity Near Ukraine - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 12:10 AM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) The United States continues to monitor the "unusual" activity of Russian forces near Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.

"We continue to watch and monitor unusual Russian military activity near Ukraine.

We also continue to consult with our allies and partners on issue," Kirby told reporters during a press briefing.

Any escalatory or aggressive actions by Russia would be a matter of great concern to the US, he added.

Asked to explain which exact behavior the US considers unusual, Kirby said, "it is a matter of scale. It's a matter of the size of the units."

