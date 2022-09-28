UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Mulls Testing Commandos For Illegal Performance Enhancing Drugs - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The US Defense Department is considering the possibility of testing elite troops, such as the Navy SEALs, for banned performance enhancing drugs, CNN reported on Wednesday.

The report said senior Defense Department officials have recommended using blood tests instead of urinalysis to check whether the troops use illegal performance enhancing drugs.

In addition, the report said US Navy SEAL trainees are already undergoing closer medical observations during and after training events.

In early February, 30 out of 1,000 Navy SEAL trainees tested positive for using illegal performance enhancing drugs and were removed from training, the report said.

The trainees were tested within 24 hours after one of the trainees died after completing a phase of a grueling training process, the report added.

