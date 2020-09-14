US Strategic Command (STRATCOM) chief Charles Richard said during a press briefing on Monday that it is time for the Defense Department to get the bureaucracy out of the way in order to speed the military's readiness

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) US Strategic Command (STRATCOM) chief Charles Richard said during a press briefing on Monday that it is time for the Defense Department to get the bureaucracy out of the way in order to speed the military's readiness.

"It is time for us to start getting some of our bureaucracy out of our way and I think that is the fundamental thing that slows us down," Richard said regarding the US military's readiness.

Richard said the United States needs to be able to move fast to counter China's ability to quickly develop its military, especially its strategic forces.

Asked about journalist Bob Woodward mentioning in his book "Rage" that President Donald Trump has said the United States has a secret nuclear weapon, Richard referred the question to either Defense Secretary Mark Esper or the White House.