Pentagon Names 12 Companies to Compete For Army Transformation Contracts - Release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Twelve companies will compete for each order of the $450 million US Army contract to enable and accelerate Army modernization transformational overmatch capabilities, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

The Defense Department identified the companies as Rockwell Collins Government Systems of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Sierra Nevada Corporation of Sparks, Nevada; Charles Stark Draper Laboratory of Cambridge, Massachusetts; Peraton Labs of Basking Ridge, New Jersey; Barbaricum of Washington, DC; Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation Defense Systems Sector of McLean, Virginia; By Light Professional IT Services of McLean, Virginia; Parsons Government Services of Centreville, Virginia; Enterprise Information Services of Falls Church, Virginia; Booz Allen Hamilton of McLean, Virginia; Alion Science and Technology Corporation of McLean, Virginia and Leidos of Reston, Virginia.

Bids for the contract were solicited via the internet with 27 received, the Defense Department noted.