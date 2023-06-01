UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Names 12 Companies To Compete For Army Transformation Contracts - Release

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2023 | 03:10 AM

Pentagon Names 12 Companies to Compete For Army Transformation Contracts - Release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Twelve companies will compete for each order of the $450 million US Army contract to enable and accelerate Army modernization transformational overmatch capabilities, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"(The twelve companies) will compete for each order of the $450 million ...contract to enable and accelerate Army modernization transformational overmatch capabilities," the release stated on Wednesday.

The Defense Department identified the companies as Rockwell Collins Government Systems of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Sierra Nevada Corporation of Sparks, Nevada; Charles Stark Draper Laboratory of Cambridge, Massachusetts; Peraton Labs of Basking Ridge, New Jersey; Barbaricum of Washington, DC; Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation Defense Systems Sector of McLean, Virginia; By Light Professional IT Services of McLean, Virginia; Parsons Government Services of Centreville, Virginia; Enterprise Information Services of Falls Church, Virginia; Booz Allen Hamilton of McLean, Virginia; Alion Science and Technology Corporation of McLean, Virginia and Leidos of Reston, Virginia.

Bids for the contract were solicited via the internet with 27 received, the Defense Department noted.

Related Topics

Internet Army Technology Washington Hamilton Cambridge Virginia Enterprise Cedar Rapids Church Government Million

Recent Stories

Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Tec ..

Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology launches G20 Digital I ..

56 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Turkish counterpa ..

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Turkish counterpart on Erdoğan&#039;s re-elect ..

1 hour ago
 Four new falconry organisations join the Internati ..

Four new falconry organisations join the International Federation for Falconry S ..

3 hours ago
 Virginia Governor Orders National Guard Troops to ..

Virginia Governor Orders National Guard Troops to Southern US Border

3 hours ago
 Economic stability linked with political stability ..

Economic stability linked with political stability: Minister for Finance and Rev ..

3 hours ago
 Alcaraz overcomes wobble to reach French Open last ..

Alcaraz overcomes wobble to reach French Open last 32

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.