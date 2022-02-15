UrduPoint.com

Pentagon, NATO Chiefs Discuss Latest Diplomatic Engagements With Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Pentagon, NATO Chiefs Discuss Latest Diplomatic Engagements With Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discussed by phone the latest diplomatic interactions with Russia, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said.

"The leaders discussed recent diplomatic engagements with Russia and the need for Russia to de-escalate," Kirby said in a readout of the

The officials also agreed on the necessity of maintaining "strong deterrence," stressing that Russia's actions would only lead to "a stronger and more unified NATO Alliance, postured to deter and defend against aggression along NATO's Eastern flank," the spokesperson added.

In the past few months, Western countries and Ukraine have accused Russia of deploying additional troops along the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied these allegations by saying that it has no intention of invading Ukraine while stressing that it has the right to move its troops within its national territory.

Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO military activity near its borders and ongoing military support to Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western military advisers in the breakaway Donbas region and increased arms deliveries to Kiev.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Pentagon Kiev Alliance Lead Austin Border

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th February 2022

2 hours ago
 NCM warns of fog formations, poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formations, poor visibility

9 hours ago
 F&amp;B trade in UAE exceeds $20 bn in first nine ..

F&amp;B trade in UAE exceeds $20 bn in first nine months of 2021: Dubai Chamber

9 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey witness exc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey witness exchange of agreements, MoUs

11 hours ago
 Colombian President Expresses Concern Over 'Expans ..

Colombian President Expresses Concern Over 'Expansion of Military Power' Near Uk ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>