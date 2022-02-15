Pentagon, NATO Chiefs Discuss Latest Diplomatic Engagements With Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discussed by phone the latest diplomatic interactions with Russia, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said.

"The leaders discussed recent diplomatic engagements with Russia and the need for Russia to de-escalate," Kirby said in a readout of the

The officials also agreed on the necessity of maintaining "strong deterrence," stressing that Russia's actions would only lead to "a stronger and more unified NATO Alliance, postured to deter and defend against aggression along NATO's Eastern flank," the spokesperson added.

In the past few months, Western countries and Ukraine have accused Russia of deploying additional troops along the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied these allegations by saying that it has no intention of invading Ukraine while stressing that it has the right to move its troops within its national territory.

Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO military activity near its borders and ongoing military support to Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western military advisers in the breakaway Donbas region and increased arms deliveries to Kiev.