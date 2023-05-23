Pentagon Needs to Update List of Sensitive Equipment in Ukraine - Inspector General

The Pentagon needs to update its list of Enhanced End-Use Monitoring (EEUM) items in Ukraine, the US Defense Department Inspector General said on Tuesday, pointing to a lack of current requirements to review the list

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The Pentagon needs to update its list of Enhanced End-Use Monitoring (EEUM) items in Ukraine, the US Defense Department Inspector General said on Tuesday, pointing to a lack of current requirements to review the list.

"During our most recent evaluation of EEUM, from January 2023 to March 2023, we determined that the current list of EEUM-designated defense articles is not up-to-date," the Inspector General said in an advisory. "We recommend that the Director, Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), in coordination with the Tri-Service Committee member representatives, review, analyze, and update the list of defense articles currently designated as requiring EEUM."

The DSCA did not include a regular and recurring requirement in its Security Assistance Management Manual to review and remove defense articles designated for EEUM, the advisory said. Consequently, the list may not include all sensitive equipment and may require monitoring non-sensitive defense articles.

As of February 10, the United States has provided Ukraine more than $1.8 billion in defense articles requiring EEUM, the advisory said. Designated items include Javelin, Tomahawk and Harpoon missiles, certain drones and night vision devices (NVDs).

Also as of February 10, NVDs accounted for just under 50% of EEUM defense articles, the advisory said. In March 2021, the Inspector General received a memorandum illustrating how Ukraine did not comply with all of the terms and conditions for NVDs, the advisory said.

Removing certain items such as older NVDs could reduce the amount of resources required to conduct EEUM of the equipment in a hostile environment, the advisory said.

In addition to recommending the Pentagon update the EEUM list, the advisory recommended that the DSCA update its Security Assistance Management Manual to implement a process for reviewing the list.