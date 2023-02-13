UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Not Attributing Recent Airborne Objects To Any Country - NORAD

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2023 | 05:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The Pentagon says it is currently unable to establish links between the recent airborne objects over North America and any specific country.

"I would be hesitant and urge you not to attribute it to any specific country. We don't know," Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, head of the US Northern Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said during a Sunday Pentagon briefing.

US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Hemispheric Affairs Melissa Dalton said earlier that the Pentagon was, at this time, unable to "definitively assess what these recent objects are."

Earlier on Sunday, the Pentagon confirmed that an airborne object was shot down over Lake Huron in the US state of Michigan, at the direction of US President Joe Biden, because it presented a threat due to potential surveillance capabilities.

On Saturday, an unidentified object was shot down by a US F-22 aircraft over the Yukon Territory in Canada. The White House said that the downed object had been tracked over 24 hours and was unmanned.

On Friday, the Biden administration announced that the United States shot down an unidentified object flying at approximately 40,000 feet near Alaska's northern coast along the Arctic Ocean. Biden ordered US military aircraft to take down the object due to a potential hazard to civilian airplanes.

