Pentagon Not Developing Any Alternative Plan For Afghanistan After August 31 - Spokesman

Fri 20th August 2021 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The Defense Department has not presented any alternative plan to President Joe Biden for US troop operations in Afghanistan after August 31, spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Thursday.

When asked whether the Secretary is developing options or plans to be presented to the President as to how the military can continue operating in Afghanistan after August 31, Kirby said, " Right now, we are very focused on the mission which to get this done by the 31st (August 31)."

"I know of now alternative concepts of operation that have been presented to the President for decision at this point. We are focused on doing as much as we can, as fast as we can and we are trying to get this accomplished by the end of the month," Kirby said during a press briefing.

In 2020, the Trump administration signed a deal with the Taliban (banned in Russia) that stipulates the United States will withdraw all forces from Afghanistan in exchange for assurances the country will not be used for terrorist operations. The US troop pullout was initially set for May 1, 2021, but the Biden administration delayed the withdrawal deadline until August 31.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country. Numerous countries chose to evacuate their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation.

