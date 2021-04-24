UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Not Ready To Speak To Reports Of Directed-Energy Attacks On US Troops - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 02:00 AM

Pentagon Not Ready to Speak to Reports of Directed-Energy Attacks on US Troops - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) The Pentagon is not ready to discuss reports about suspected attacks by direct-energy weapons against the US military, spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Friday.

"I am not prepared to speak to this issue from the podium today," Kirby said during a press briefing.

On Thursday, Politico, citing two sources familiar with the matter, reported that the Pentagon briefed top US lawmakers on suspected directed-energy attacks against American troops, claiming that Russia may be behind these incidents.

The probe included one alleged case in Syria in the fall of 2020 when several US troops came down with flu-like symptoms, the report added.

US Central Command chief Gen. Kenneth McKenzie yesterday said there was no evidence of such incidents with American troops in the middle East.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Pentagon Middle East May 2020 From Top

Recent Stories

UAEFA Chairman, Iraqi Youth and Sport Minister dis ..

2 hours ago

LWMC chairman visits Ramazan Bazaars

1 hour ago

Inflation goes down in first week of Ramzan

1 hour ago

Nigerian kidnappers kill 3 abducted students in es ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

2 hours ago

Cyprus to Enter Strict COVID-19 Lockdown From Mond ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.