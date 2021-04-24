Pentagon Not Ready to Speak to Reports of Directed-Energy Attacks on US Troops - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) The Pentagon is not ready to discuss reports about suspected attacks by direct-energy weapons against the US military, spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Friday.

"I am not prepared to speak to this issue from the podium today," Kirby said during a press briefing.

On Thursday, Politico, citing two sources familiar with the matter, reported that the Pentagon briefed top US lawmakers on suspected directed-energy attacks against American troops, claiming that Russia may be behind these incidents.

The probe included one alleged case in Syria in the fall of 2020 when several US troops came down with flu-like symptoms, the report added.

US Central Command chief Gen. Kenneth McKenzie yesterday said there was no evidence of such incidents with American troops in the middle East.