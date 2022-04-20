Pentagon Not Ruling Out Additional Drawdown Package Authorities for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) The Pentagon is not ruling out the possibility of additional drawdown package authorities to provide more military assistance for Ukraine, press secretary John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"I certainly would not rule out the possibility of additional drawdown package authorities being granted to the DoD (Department of Defense) to pull from our inventories," Kirby said during a press briefing.

"If the Ukrainians desire more artillery support, then we're going to do what we can to flow additional artillery support."