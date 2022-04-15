Pentagon Not Ruling Out Future Security Aid for Ukraine That Includes More Stingers

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) The United States does not preclude further shipments of Stinger weapons systems to Ukraine as part of military aid packages, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"I would not rule out going forward in future drawdown packages or deliveries of security assistance that there might be additional Stingers going forward," Kirby told a press briefing.