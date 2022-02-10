Pentagon Not Ruling Out US Troops in Ukraine Could Be Used for Evacuation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Pentagon is not ruling out that US troops in Eastern Europe will take part in a potential evacuation effort of American citizens from the territory of Poland should the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalate, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"I can't rule out the fact that these (US) soldiers could be used to some degree with evacuation assistance on the other side of that (Ukrainian) border. And certainly, they're going to be prepared to do that," Kirby said during a press briefing.

"That is clearly going to be one of the missions that they (US troops) are capable of doing, trained to do, and we'll be ready to do if needed."

Earlier in the day, The Wall Street Journal reported that some of the 1,700 troops from the 82nd Airborne Corps being deployed to Poland will begin setting up checkpoints and tent camps near the border with Ukraine in coming days to host potential evacuees. About 30,000 Americans are said to be currently in Ukraine.