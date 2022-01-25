Pentagon Not Ruling Out US Troops' Intra-Theater Moves Over Ukraine Crisis - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The United States is not ruling out the option to move US troops in the European theater in order to bolster NATO's eastern flank amid the Ukraine crisis, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"I'm absolutely not ruling out the possibility that there will intra-theater moves as well inside Europe to bolster NATO allies on the Eastern flank," Kirby said during a press briefing.