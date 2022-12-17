UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Not Yet Found Evidence Of Alien Activity On Earth - Intelligence Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2022 | 01:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) The Pentagon has not yet found evidence of alien visits to Earth, US Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Ronald Moultrie said on Saturday.

"I have not seen anything in those holdings to date that would suggest that there has been an alien visitation, an alien crash, or anything like that," Moltrie said at a meeting of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office when asked if there was any evidence from previous incidents, including crashed craft, that would have traces of objects of alien origin.

At the same time, the office, created to study data on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), has recently received "several hundred" new reports on unidentified objects, according to the Pentagon.

A 2021 US national intelligence report noted that UAP aircraft could pose problems for the country's national security. The report mentioned 144 cases of suspected UAP sightings that could not be adequately explained. At the same time, the report said that there were no unambiguous conclusions about the nature of these phenomena and that it would take more time, a more systematic approach and significant funds to study them.

