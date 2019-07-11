Pentagon Notes Need for International Action in Wake of Incident Involving UK Tanker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Threats to international navigation need to be tackled by the international community, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) told Sputnik in the wake of reports about Iranian vessels allegedly trying to seize a UK oil tanker in the area of the Strait of Hormuz.

The CNN has reported, citing two US officials, that the British Heritage tanker was crossing into the Strait of Hormuz from the Persian Gulf on Wednesday when it was approached by five armed Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps boats that attempted to capture the vessel.

"Threats to international freedom of navigation require an international solution. The world economy depends on the free flow of commerce, and it is incumbent on all nations to protect and preserve this lynchpin of global prosperity," spokesman Captain Bill Urban said, noting that CENTCOM was aware of the reports about the UK vessel incident in the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier this week, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen.

Joseph Dunford said that the United States was considering a plan to create an international coalition to protect maritime ways off Iranian and Yemeni coasts amid recent attacks on oil tankers in the area and escalating US-Iranian tensions.

Tensions in the Persian Gulf area raised in June as a number of oil tankers from various nations got attacked there and in the neighboring Gulf of Oman. The United States and its regional allies claimed that Iran had a role in the incidents, while Tehran has denied the allegations.

Iran subsequently announced that it had downed a US surveillance drone flying over the coastal Hormozgan province after the vehicle crossed into its airspace. CENTCOM said the drone had shot down while operating over international waters in the Strait of Hormuz.

In the wake of the incident, US President Donald Trump said he ordered strikes on targets in Iran but subsequently called off the attacks because they would be a disproportionate response.