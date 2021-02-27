UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Notified Congress Ahead Of Thursday Airstrike In Syria - White House

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) The US Defense Department briefed leaders in Congress about Thursday's airstrike in eastern Syria prior to carrying out the attack, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"The Department of Defense briefed Congressional leadership before the action last night," Psaki said in a statement.

Psaki said the Biden administration has been briefing lawmakers and staffers on Capitol Hill on Friday, adding that they will receive a full classified briefing early next week at the latest.

Late on Thursday, the Defense Department said that the United States had targeted the infrastructure used by Iranian-backed militias - including Kait'ib Hezbollah and Kait'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada - in eastern Syria. Washington added that the strike was conducted in retaliation for the February 15 rocket attack on the Erbil Air Base in Iraqi Kurdistan.

US Senator Time Kaine earlier on Friday called on the Biden administration for an explanation of the "offensive" action.

