Pentagon Offices Begin Phase 2 of Conducting Operations Amid COVID-19 on Monday - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Pentagon offices will enter phase two of conducting operations amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic early next week, a Defense Department official said in a press release.

"DOD [Department of Defense] Chief Management Officer Lisa Hershman has approved the transition to Phase Two of the Pentagon Reservation Resilience Plan, which will move the Pentagon Reservation to Health Condition Bravo effective 5:00 a.m. EST, Monday, June 29, 2020,"

The release said this move was made in light of a 14-day downward trajectory of influenza-like illness and COVID-like symptoms within a 50-miles radius of the Pentagon.

The release also states there is a 14-day downward trajectory in COVID cases and positive test results in the general population.

The Phase Two operations will allow 80 percent of Defense Department employees in offices, the release said. Pentagon employees will have to use face masks and gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited, the release said.

Pentagon Reservation means the Pentagon complex itself in Virginia, the Mark Center Campus in Virginia, and the Raven Rock Mountain Complex and its supporting facilities located in Maryland and Pennsylvania, according to the US code posted by Cornell Law school.