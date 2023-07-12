Open Menu

Pentagon Official Holds Talks With China's Envoy To Discuss Defense Relations - Statement

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2023 | 11:44 PM

Pentagon Official Holds Talks With China's Envoy to Discuss Defense Relations - Statement

A senior US defense official met with China's ambassador to the United States earlier in the day to discuss the bilateral defense relationship and regional security issues, the Pentagon said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) A senior US defense official met with China's ambassador to the United States earlier in the day to discuss the bilateral defense relationship and regional security issues, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

"Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Dr.

Ely Ratner spoke with PRC (People's Republic of China) Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng at the Pentagon today, following the Department's recent invitation for the two officials to meet," the Pentagon said in a press release. "Assistant Secretary Ratner and Ambassador Xie discussed US - PRC defense relations, as well as a range of international and regional security issues."

The US defense official also mentioned the importance of maintaining open lines of military-to-military communication between the United States and China, the release said.

Related Topics

China Pentagon Ely United States

Recent Stories

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches Book `story of Indus Civilizat ..

2 minutes ago
 General elections to be held as per schedule: Khur ..

General elections to be held as per schedule: Khurram

2 minutes ago
 Six killed in banned Kenya protests

Six killed in banned Kenya protests

2 minutes ago
 Development plans to be envisaged with consent of ..

Development plans to be envisaged with consent of all parties: Mayor

2 minutes ago
 IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

28 minutes ago
 UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning mu ..

UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning must lead to action against hatr ..

10 minutes ago
Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Agains ..

Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Against Prime Ministerial Candidate ..

9 minutes ago
 Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last ..

Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last-Minute Mediation - Actors Gui ..

9 minutes ago
 AJK Govt,Turkish NGO sign MoU for cooperation in e ..

AJK Govt,Turkish NGO sign MoU for cooperation in education

10 minutes ago
 IMF's Stand-by Agreement approval, a major step to ..

IMF's Stand-by Agreement approval, a major step to help stabilize economy: PM

6 minutes ago
 UN Experts Find No Explosives at Zaporizhzhia NPP ..

UN Experts Find No Explosives at Zaporizhzhia NPP Despite Kiev's Statements - IA ..

6 minutes ago
 France's Macron Opposes Opening NATO Office in Jap ..

France's Macron Opposes Opening NATO Office in Japan

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World