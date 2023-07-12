A senior US defense official met with China's ambassador to the United States earlier in the day to discuss the bilateral defense relationship and regional security issues, the Pentagon said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) A senior US defense official met with China's ambassador to the United States earlier in the day to discuss the bilateral defense relationship and regional security issues, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

"Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Dr.

Ely Ratner spoke with PRC (People's Republic of China) Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng at the Pentagon today, following the Department's recent invitation for the two officials to meet," the Pentagon said in a press release. "Assistant Secretary Ratner and Ambassador Xie discussed US - PRC defense relations, as well as a range of international and regional security issues."

The US defense official also mentioned the importance of maintaining open lines of military-to-military communication between the United States and China, the release said.