Pentagon Official Reiterates Chinese Invasion of Taiwan Not 'Imminent or Inevitable'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) An invasion of Taiwan by China is not "imminent or inevitable," Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner reiterated in a congressional hearing on Thursday.

"Secretary (Lloyd) Austin has said repeatedly he and the (Defense) Department do not believe that an invasion of Taiwan is imminent or inevitable. That continues to be our assessment," Ratner told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.