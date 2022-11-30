Pentagon Official Says US Considering Supplying Patriot Surface-to-Air Missiles to Ukraine

The United States is considering providing Patriot surface-to-air missile missiles to Ukraine, a senior Defense Department official told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The United States is considering providing Patriot surface-to-air missile missiles to Ukraine, a senior Defense Department official told reporters on Tuesday.

"All capabilities are on the table," the official said when asked whether the US government has been considering providing Patriot missiles to Ukraine.

US defense officials have said that the Patriot batteries would complement the existing capabilities provided to Ukraine and would be helpful to counter ballistic missile attacks.