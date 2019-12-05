Pentagon Official Says US May Boost Gulf Troop Presence, Denies Report of Sending 14,000

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The US Defense Department is considering additional troop deployments to the Mideast amid concerns of growing threats to shipping and other facilities in the Persian Gulf Region, Undersecretary of Defense for Policy John Rood told Congress on Wednesday.

"Based on what we're seeing with our concerns about the threat picture it is possible that we would need to adjust our force posture and I think that would be a prudent step based on what we observe because our objective is to deter Iranian aggression," Rood told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

He described a Wall Street Journal report that the US plans to deploy an additional 14,000 forces in the region as inaccurate because no decision has been made.

The Journal article said President Donald Trump is expected to decide in a month whether to sign off on a plan on the 14,000 force deployment, which would be in double force strength in the region from 14,000 forces already deployed in a buildup that began in May.

The Pentagon initially described the report as "false." But Rood softened the description to "inaccurate," and he answered "yes" when asked directly by a lawmaker whether plans to deploy an unspecified number of additional forces are under consideration.

Trump in January vowed to "bring troops home" from endless wars in the middle East and South Asia. However, Trump has actually boosted the number of US troops stationed abroad from the number that he inherited even after desired reductions from Syria and Afghanistan are factored in. Earlier this year he sent 14,000 troops to the Persian Gulf after the United States - without presenting independent evidence - blamed Iran for a series of attacks on oil tankers.