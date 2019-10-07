Pentagon, OMB Subpoenaed for Ukraine Documents in Trump Impeachment Probe - Letters

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) The Pentagon and the Office of Management and Budget have been subpoenaed to turn over Ukraine-related documents as part of the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump , three House committee chairs said on Monday.

"Pursuant to the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry, we are hereby transmitting a subpoena that compels you to produce the documents set forth in the accompanying schedule by October 15, 2019," the letters to Pentagon and OMB chiefs said.