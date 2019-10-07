UrduPoint.com
Pentagon, OMB Subpoenaed For Ukraine Documents In Trump Impeachment Probe - Letters

Pentagon, OMB Subpoenaed for Ukraine Documents in Trump Impeachment Probe - Letters

The Pentagon and the Office of Management and Budget have been subpoenaed to turn over Ukraine-related documents as part of the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump, three House committee chairs said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) The Pentagon and the Office of Management and Budget have been subpoenaed to turn over Ukraine-related documents as part of the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump, three House committee chairs said on Monday.

"Pursuant to the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry, we are hereby transmitting a subpoena that compels you to produce the documents set forth in the accompanying schedule by October 15, 2019," the letters to Pentagon and OMB chiefs said.

