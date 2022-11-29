Pentagon on Deconfliction Line: US Encouraged by Recent Calls Between US, Russian Leaders

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The United States is encouraged by recent calls between US military leaders and their Russian counterparts on matters related to Ukraine and believes continued dialogue is critical, a Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday regarding reports about a deconfliction line used between the United States and Russia on matters related to Ukraine.

The spokesperson responded to media reports claiming a deconfliction line between the US and Russian militaries has been used once since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February.

"The US retains several channels to discuss critical security issues with the Russians during a contingency or emergency for the purposes of preventing miscalculation, military incidents, and escalation," the spokesperson said.

"We are encouraged by recent senior DoD (Defense Department) calls with Russian counterparts and believe continued dialogue is critical."

The spokesperson's comment does not confirm reports about the US and Russian militaries using the deconfliction line.

However, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley had calls with their Russian counterparts in late October to address Moscow's concerns that Ukraine was preparing to use a "dirty bomb" in the country.