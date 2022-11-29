UrduPoint.com

Pentagon On Deconfliction Line: US Encouraged By Recent Calls Between US, Russian Leaders

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Pentagon on Deconfliction Line: US Encouraged by Recent Calls Between US, Russian Leaders

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The United States is encouraged by recent calls between US military leaders and their Russian counterparts on matters related to Ukraine and believes continued dialogue is critical, a Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday regarding reports about a deconfliction line used between the United States and Russia on matters related to Ukraine.

The spokesperson responded to media reports claiming a deconfliction line between the US and Russian militaries has been used once since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February.

"The US retains several channels to discuss critical security issues with the Russians during a contingency or emergency for the purposes of preventing miscalculation, military incidents, and escalation," the spokesperson said.

"We are encouraged by recent senior DoD (Defense Department) calls with Russian counterparts and believe continued dialogue is critical."

The spokesperson's comment does not confirm reports about the US and Russian militaries using the deconfliction line.

However, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley had calls with their Russian counterparts in late October to address Moscow's concerns that Ukraine was preparing to use a "dirty bomb" in the country.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Pentagon Austin United States February October Media

Recent Stories

Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronal ..

Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronaldo eyes progress

4 minutes ago
 Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesets ..

Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesetsk, Put Into Orbit - Defense Mi ..

4 minutes ago
 Beale returns to Rangers as manager

Beale returns to Rangers as manager

32 minutes ago
 Sericulture 'capacity building' workshop from toda ..

Sericulture 'capacity building' workshop from today

32 minutes ago
 S&P Ratings Says Odds US Economy Will Avoid Recess ..

S&P Ratings Says Odds US Economy Will Avoid Recession in 2023 Dimming

32 minutes ago
 US Encouraged by Recent Calls With Russians Throug ..

US Encouraged by Recent Calls With Russians Through Deconfliction Line - Pentago ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.